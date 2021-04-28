MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Art of Isolation: For Such a Time as This": an inspiring collection. "The Art of Isolation: For Such a Time as This" is the creation of published author, Janet Fittro, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who seeks to encourage those around her.
Fittro shares, "Often the gifts and talents God has given you tarry as a beautifully wrapped bundle, waiting to be opened. How can you realize these precious gifts and talents so that you might live more fully for Him?
Inspired during the 2020 pandemic, The Art of Isolation is a fifty-day journal that includes a variety of inspirational, original paintings, scriptures, and personal thoughts that will stimulate your ability to untie that ribbon.
Discover how the joy of unwrapping and using your gifts makes life easier and more fulfilling as you do all things for the glory of God.
There are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit. There are diversities of ministries, but the same Lord. (1 Corinthians 12:4–5 NKJV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Fittro's new book is a faith-based series of creative works completed during a time of unprecedented isolation.
Pairing thoughtful musings with scripture and unique artistic pieces, Fittro welcomes readers to a truly unique experience.
View a synopsis of "The Art of Isolation: For Such a Time as This" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Art of Isolation: For Such a Time as This" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Art of Isolation: For Such a Time as This", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing