MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Field": a transcendent experience. "The Field" is the creation of published author, Jason Elmore, a loving husband and father who served twenty-two years in the Army and now practices law in the small town where 5 generations of his family has called home.
Elmore writes, "Can the created truly comprehend its creator as well as his intentions, reasons, and processes behind his creation? After countless generations, is mankind any closer to knowing the answers? As a matter of fact, can he ever know them? It is a big world with many religions. Who is right and who is wrong?
Imagine stumbling out of from a forest uncertain of where you are, how you got there, and what were you doing moments ago. You step out of darkness and into a field drenched in a brilliant and warm sun. A peaceful breeze blows across the top of the a field of grains. You answer a silent invitation to a single tree out in the middle of the field. There, you find that it is the perfect setting to sit and ask those questions that come from deep inside and have them answered. There you also find that you are not alone and not all that different from others who have and will come in search of answers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Elmore's new book is a thought-provoking tale of humanity's understanding of God.
Packed with relatable characters, circumstances, and uncertainties, readers will be moved by the tale that unfolds within Elmore's thoughtfully constructed dissertation.
View a synopsis of "The Field" on YouTube.
