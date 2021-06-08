DUBOIS, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Gray Jr, who has served in executive positions in the newspaper, broadcasting, commercial printing, and lodging industries, including twenty years as president and publisher of the Courier-Express Publishing Company, a daily newspaper, and president of Tri-County Broadcasting Company, and an AM/FM radio broadcasting combination, has completed his new book "Accalia's Children": a gripping and potent story about the search for a brutal murderer in 1950s Utah.
Jason writes, "These few came to understand that Accalia and her children possessed an intelligence which could produce extraordinary outcomes, ranging from profound to profane, from beautiful to ugly, from good to evil. Humans seeking alliance with the gifted ones thought they had a choice. In reality, the gifted ones made the choices and decided the outcomes."
The author's exciting tale, published by Page Publishing, takes place in the 1950s in northeastern Utah. Despite the humble appearance of the humble mining town of Park City, it holds a dark secret. Before the townspeople realized, brutalized bodies began piling up in the dozens.
Two newspaper reporters, Jamie Lamb and Beverly Aaron, begin investigating, and uncover a secret stranger and truths more terrifying than either of them could have imagined. With the help of a peculiar Husky, it's up to them to save Park City from ruthless creatures lurking just out of sight.
