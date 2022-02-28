ERIE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Krause, a proud husband and father with an inclination for the arts, has completed his new book "The Whisper Lion": a delightful children's tale.
Krause shares, "The Whisper Lionis a fun and thoughtful story great for children of any age. Sometimes it can be discouraging to grow up in a big world full of other "scary"animals,but learning to value our own uniqueness to overcome challenges and seek answers is a great lesson for any cub to learn. This book is able to do that by creatively showing the value of being quiet and calm as well, which I'm sure is a virtue that any parent would love too."
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Krause's exciting tale encompasses his own love for the arts by pairing vibrant illustrations with a story of a little lion who learned that he is big, strong, and scary with the help of a friend.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Whisper Lion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
