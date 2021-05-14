MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Too Many Jakes?": an enjoyable historical novel. "Too Many Jakes?" is the creation of published author, Jay Howlett, an Air Force veteran and loving husband.
Howlett shares, "Jake Coulter, confederate, is just released by the union army at the end of the civil war with only what he was wearing. He was able to acquire everything he needed—clothes, horse, saddle, the works—until he gets robbed of everything, including his clothes. Left with only his long johns and socks, the homeward trek gets a little more complicated."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jay Howlett's new book picks up at the close of the Civil War and follows a young union army private as he attempts to pick his life back up where he left off three years prior.
With affable characters and humorous tone, Howlett invites readers to slip into the past and enjoy the ride.
View a synopsis of "Too Many Jakes?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Too Many Jakes?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Too Many Jakes?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
