MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of my Salvation": a personal account of a transformation in the Holy Spirit. "The Story of my Salvation" is the creation of published author Jeff Rozier, a married father and grandfather currently serving as an associate pastor at Open Bible Church International in Queens, New York, with plans to retire and work full time in ministry at the Marantha Full Gospel Church in the Philippines.
The author shares, "'The Story of My Salvation' recalls the main events I experienced in early 1984 during a time of intense spiritual hunger and thirst: my being nearly brainwashed by the Watch Tower Tract and Bible Society or Jehovah's Witnesses; how I became born-again during this time of seeking and comparing religions; and my subsequent deliverance from their clutches by the supernatural intervention of the Holy Spirit through the Word of God, a gripping vision of the born-again experience, a visitation from the third person of the Trinity, and the good counsel of other true believers. It concludes with my being baptized in the Holy Spirit as described in the Book of Acts in the early church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Rozier's new book is an inspiring memoir of the author's profound spiritual awakening and increasing devotion to his faith.
