"Along the Way: My journey of Faith, Family, and Relationships": an inspiring autobiography of faith and family. "Along the Way: My journey of Faith, Family, and Relationships" is the creation of published author, Jeff Waeger, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired from insurance claims and management in 2014. The author later served as a pastor for two years in Ohio.
Waeger shares, "This is the story of my life's journey. It began with my growing up in a small town in eastern Massachusetts where a caring community surrounded you every day and everywhere. Then on to college and marriage where I began my career. Over the years, our family moved several times to new places in different states. At each stop, we met new people, formed new friendships, and lived through all of the experiences of life, individually and as a family. Everywhere we moved, we were blessed to receive the love and care of God's church through being embraced by and accepted into nurturing and loving faith communities. God's light and love held us together all along the way.
We'll share with you some of our true-life accounts of faith, family, and relationships from each of those locations. You'll read about wins and losses, successes and setbacks, challenges and perseverance, and about love—family love shared in some amazing ways—and God's love shared with us every step of the way. Learn about my call from God and how I finally answered it in an amazing sequence of events that unfolded successfully with God's help.
I hope you'll find some helpful thoughts from the accounts and reflections in this book that will help you in your journey through life.
We live in a time of heightened anxiety and uncertainty. Some say our future is in doubt. I have five amazing grandchildren. Read this book and see if you agree with my assessment: 'I'm confident about our future because I'm certain about our children and our grandchildren.'
I would offer this word to you today: Uplift your family in prayer as you uphold them in God's love. Be there for each other.
All of our life's journeys continue. I'd love to hear how yours is going, who have you met, what have you learned, and what will you be sharing with your grandchildren."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Waeger's new book is an engaging personal story of how faith in God maintained the author no matter where home was.
Waeger shares personal stories of a life lived in faith, through successes and setbacks, in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others to consider where their faith lies.
