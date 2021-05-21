MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Your Hidden Reflection": a potent tale of faith and God's grace. "Your Hidden Reflection" is the creation of published author, Jeffrey C. Orr, a devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather.
Orr shares, "This book should open the eyes of the reader, so they might begin to identify the many hidden blessings they have received throughout their entire life and were never really aware of them. Using each of my personal reflections, to help by giving testimonial examples, will show the reader how to uncover their own hidden reflection treasures—blessings they had never identified before. We have so many blessing from God, but most of them never get uncovered or identified. When the reader begins to open their eyes, they too begin to see their personal hidden reflections, known as blessings. They will gain strength from the Holy Spirit, when they begin to realize God has been with them throughout their entire lives.
Once the reader begins the process of uncovering their own personal hidden blessings, their trust and faith in God begins to grow even stronger. With this growing faith, the Holy Spirit gives the reader the peace of mind, the reduction of worry, less stress, and the confidence to know God is truly in control of their lives. When people can achieve the unconditional trust and faith knowing that God is in control of your life, how will that change the way they live?
Toward the end of the book, the reader can reflect back on many of the hidden blessing in their past. They can begin to live each day going forward, knowing that no matter what happens (good or bad), everything will turn out OK. The reader will understand with clarity that someday they will be able to look back, after difficult times have passed, and realize it was again all a part of God's plan. When they do, they will again realize everything turned out to be another blessing in God's plan for their lives. Praise God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey C. Orr's new book is a thought-provoking tale of one man's experience with God's intercessions in life.
Pairing personal stories with relevant scripture, Orr hopes to encourage readers to reflect on moments when divine intervention may have been at work and how that has affected their lives and faith.
