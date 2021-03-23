MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gray Son": a rollicking adventure story about a family fighting for survival in colonial America. "The Gray Son" is the creation of published author, Jeffrey Mark, a retired law enforcement officer.
Mark writes: "Change was eminent! Jacob gathered his new wife, along with a few things they possessed, and fled England's tyranny. Perhaps they could begin a new life in the northern colonies of America…
It was the war with France and the Indians that caused many to scatter away from the northern territories. Jacob and his now large family headed for the Carolinas to begin anew once again. It was here in the Appalachian wilderness that his son, Akin, was becoming an infamous mountain man. There was much to learn in this new wilderness. Come join them through their journey of hardships, struggles, adventures, faith, and love as they adapt to their new home!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey Mark's new book is a high-octane historical adventure story about a family who flee England to make a new life in the wilderness of the New World.
A tale of hardship, struggle, and triumph over adversity, Mark's book is a quintessentially American novel, capturing the very core of the principles, ethics, and grit that went into the forging of the national character at its very outset.
