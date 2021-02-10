MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Me, Myself, and I Can": an incredibly helpful, encouraging, and empowering guide to self-discovery. "Me, Myself, and I Can" is the creation of published author, Jerry Maldonado.
Maldonado writes: "Me, Myself, & I Can is where I turn the reader into a writer. A place where you can immerse yourself into knowing about yourself. A sacred place to find out who you are, and who you wish to become. It is with this soul's purpose to find your purpose by using my words as inspiration to create your own inspiration. The benefit is to know thyself, and that what you seek is indeed seeking you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Maldonado's new book is best described as a navigational tool that readers might utilize to find their way around the various road-blocks on the path to discovering one's true self – apathy, the opinions of others, self-doubt, and, most notably, the failure to clearly enumerate and outline one's objectives and hopes for the future.
Using a combination of insightful and thought-provoking snippets of commentary and writing space in which readers might expand upon each theme or topic explored, Maldonaldo's book is a fun, interactive resource that invites readers to write their own success story by utilizing the power and energy of the written word.
View a synopsis of "Me, Myself, and I Can" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Me, Myself, and I Can" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Me, Myself, and I Can", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing