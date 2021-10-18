ANDREAS, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jessica Fritz, an avid hiker with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new book "Finding Home": a spellbinding work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion.
Everyone is trying to find a place that they can call home. But for some, they know where they belong from the start. Yet what do you do when the place that you feel comfortable and safe is also the place you believe does not exist?
Turn reality and fantasy into an unknown adventure to find yourself while along the way, meeting all kinds of new people who become closer friends and family than the ones that you have known. With these new relationships, everything should be fine. Yet an uncomfortable feeling and uneasiness are hard to get rid of as you are being thrown down a path to your destiny.
In the end, will you find your home?
