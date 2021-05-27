MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jessica Peters has lived on a farm since she was a child and enjoys sharing about farm life in the books she writes. She has completed her new book "The Confused Cow": an enlightening story for children.
Peters writes, "Do you know where cows live? Do you know what they eat? Do you know where they play or if they use a car seat? This fun little story will give you some answers. Unless you are asking if cows are good dancers. By the end of this book, you will know how cows live and that farmers know best about what care to give."
Published by Page Publishing, Jessica Peters' enjoyable tale is perfect for children who love farm animals.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Confused Cow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing