PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewel Lee Herder, Ph.D., who holds a doctorate in historical theology specializing in church and society with a minor in scriptural theology and a Master of Sacred Theology in church history, has completed her new book "Sexual Violence and the Violence of Silence: Clergy Sexual Abuse in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia": a gripping and potent dissection of the history of sexual abuse allegations in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Published by Page Publishing, Jewel Lee Herder, Ph.D.'s powerful work takes a candid look at the clergy sexual abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia from a historical and cultural perspective. The author reveals the five veils of silence—the actions or inactions of the church hierarchy, congregation, law enforcement, media, and general public—that shrouded the cases of clergy sexual violence and exposed the internal maneuverings by administrative officials to silence all those involved or who knew about the abuses. This violence of silence had a profound effect on the victims by adding to their pain and suffering and interfering with their ability to heal and obtain justice.
The author begins her dissertation with a history of the founding of the Roman Catholic Church in America and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, leading the reader through the confession and testimony of Father William Hogan, a nineteenth-century priest. Father Hogan acknowledged his role in grooming parishioners in the confessional, attested to the sexually abusive behavior of many of his colleagues, and argued for the pervasiveness of clergy sexual violence in the church.
Throughout this captivating work, the reader will also be exposed to graphic grand jury testimony of the victims of a small representative sample of accused sexually violent priests from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia—Father Gerard W. Chambers, Father Joseph Gausch, and Father Nicholas V. Cudemo—who targeted their victims based on race, class, and gender. The author includes the historical context in which each priest lived and served by presenting these priests to the reader in chronological order based on their date of ordination.
To assist the readers in their understanding of the scope of the cover-up by the leadership of the church, the author examines the administration of the bishops or cardinals supervising the archdiocese during the tenure of each of these predator priests. Taken as a whole, this work engages the reader's critical thinking capacities and paints a complete picture of the sexual abuse allegations that have long plagued the Catholic Church.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Sexual Violence and the Violence of Silence: Clergy Sexual Abuse in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing