AUBURN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jill Chowanes, a teacher of two decades and fur mom to two beautiful pups, has completed her new book "A Royal Tail": a playful tale of her princess and a pup.
The princess lived a lovely life in a beautiful castle with her parents and their dog, Prince Monty. On a stroll through the castle grounds, Princess Jacqueline and Prince Monty come upon a wishing well. Princess Jacqueline wishes that Prince Monty could talk so she would not be as lonely.
Published by Page Publishing, Jill Chowanes' endearing tale follows the pair through a day when the princess' wish comes true.
Awaking in the morning to find he had a voice, Prince Monty voiced his distaste for sleeping on the cold, hard floor and is welcomed into the princess' bed. Throughout the day, Prince Monty continues to speak up when he feels he is being treated too much as a dog and not enough like a prince. When the princess has had enough of his requests, she returns to the wishing well to retrieve her wish with a lesson to be careful what she wishes for, while Monty learns to think before he speaks.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "A Royal Tail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing