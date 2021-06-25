MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tadpole and Turtle: A Story of Friendship" is a heartwarming tale of friendship and bravery. "Tadpole and Turtle: A Story of Friendship" is the creation of published author Joan Parnell, an early childhood educator and loving mother of two.
Joan writes, "One beautiful spring morning a tadpole and a turtle hatch from their eggs and begin to explore the world around them. When the little tadpole finds herself in grave danger, Turtle is there to protect her. From that point on, Little Tadpole and Turtle spend their days playing together in their quiet little pond and their friendship blossoms. The depth of their friendship is tested when danger once again comes to their peaceful little pond. This endearing tale of two unlikely friends will warm the heart and illustrate to the young reader what genuine friendship is all about."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Parnell's new book is an endearing depiction of how learning and growing happen together with the very best of friends.
Tadpole is brand new to the pond and is still learning how to swim when she meets Turtle. They both practice swimming together, helping each other along the way. When Tadpole learns that Turtle spends a lot of time on dry land, she is sad and misses her friend. Tadpole soon begins to change, evolving into her frog form and when she discovers that she will get to live on the land with Turtle, she embraces these changes alongside her best friend.
View a synopsis of "Tadpole and Turtle: A Story of Friendship" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tadpole and Turtle: A Story of Friendship" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tadpole and Turtle: A Story of Friendship", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing