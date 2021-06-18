MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Christ Child Is Missing!": an enjoyable Christmas narrative. "The Christ Child Is Missing!" is the creation of published author, Joann Perry, a retired nurse and devoted family member who is known as "Church Grandma" to many young souls that attend the local church.
Perry shares, "The family is working together to decorate their grandparents' house for Christmas. Wreaths are hung, the tree is trimmed, and it is time to set out the nativity set. But wait…the Christ child is missing! Will they find him or find something to take his place? Do they really need to have Jesus to have Christmas?
This story is not only a reminder to keep Christ in Christmas, but reminds us of the importance of keeping Christ with us all year long."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Perry's new book is a faith-based testament to the joys of Christmas and the importance of family tradition.
With a fun narrative and enjoyable imagery, Perry welcomes readers to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.
