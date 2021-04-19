MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Brother's Sister": a charming tale of love. "My Brother's Sister" is the creation of published author, Joanna Faith, a devoted military wife, mother, and friend.
Joanna shares, "Our beautiful world is filled with many types of families. Healthy, loving relationships formed between everyone are almost impossible. My Brother's Sister is a genuine example of how blissful it can be to love like a child, even in a blended family. Let these children display a healthy bond through their story and perhaps teach others to Choose to LOVE with your whole heart.
Some of the topics that are mentioned in this book include homeschooling, volunteering, dyslexia, and God. While each of these may not be relatable to your family, we hope that you find joy within the story of the siblings. There are now an estimated two million homeschool students in the United States.
Volunteering reminds us that having a heart for giving is essential. Recent statistics say that between 15–20 percent of the world's population is on the dyslexic spectrum. God is prevalent in this story, but no matter your beliefs, the love of family is prominent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanna Faith's new book is a sweet story of the love between families regardless of blood relation.
With charming illustrations completed by the author's mother, this story is one of tenderness and acceptance. Readers will note that the font is ideal for those that struggle with dyslexia. Having a profoundly dyslexic child, the author hopes to encourage those who struggle by offering a story in an easier to read font.
