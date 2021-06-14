MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There Was a Man: Angel Academy Series Arch Division—Book 3": a spiritual collection of inspirational stories. "There Was a Man" is the creation of published author Joanne Wiess, an educator.
Joanne writes, "Some humans spend a lifetime on earth and find only the underlying rhythm to be their boon companion. Worldly cares that consume other's attention barely register a whisper. Drawn to see beyond eyesight, hear beneath words, and sit silently with the dark and the light, they touch the space within and without.
"Some are invited to live fully the same reality in the next life. 'There Was a Man' chronicles such journeys. Join Archangel Metatron, Archangel Sandalphon, and Jesse O. as reflections of what is possible when the light invites and is answered."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess' new book includes moving accounts and anecdotes of figures who found the light.
Elevated stories of humans who became angelic grace the pages of this spiritual work. With a goal of teaching the connection to faith, these tales offer insight to the innermost workings of spiritual connection and ways to achieve them through endearing stories of creatively weaved prose and poetry.
