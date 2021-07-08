MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Walking Miracle: Alive": an inspiring true story of perseverance and faith. "A Walking Miracle: Alive" is the creation of published author Jocyeline Brewer, a Seattle-born mother of four and avid painter who runs a pop-up restaurant that does personalized catering for small gatherings, founded a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting youth and young adults with educational sports behavior rehabilitation and organizational skills, and now resides in Georgia.
Jocyeline lived a life of monthly visits to doctors, blood transfusions, and is waiting on a donor for a bone marrow transplant.
All of what she has gone through had taken a toll on her. Jocyeline started becoming depressed. Being away from her children and family caused her to have a few setbacks. She did realize that she needed to change.
Jocyeline made a decision to give her life back to God. That was one of the best decisions she could have made. Just as she started adjusting to her new life in Christ, once again another crisis came. After being in the ER for two weeks again, she was transferred to ICU.
As Jocyeline began this journey, she began to understand that her walk with God wasn't just about a healing for her body. It was a spiritual healing.
God began to work on her mind, body, and soul. Her faith proved to her family and friends that her life is an example of what God can do in anyone's life. She has fought extremely hard for life. Jocyeline refuses to live in fear of death. She decided that she would teach her family how they were going to live with PNH and refuse to die from it.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jocyeline Brewer's new book is a heartwarming autobiography recalling the terror of a serious medical condition and her triumph over it with the help of her unshakable faith in God's grace.
