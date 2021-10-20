LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe Freeman, a proud husband and father with a passion for creativity, has completed his new book "Harry the Unwanted Reindeer": a collection of three jolly tales.

With fun-spirited characters Harry, Elfis, and Jingle Bell, these melodic tales impart the spirit of the holidays. Unique, relatable characters allow children to see how being different makes them special.

Published by Page Publishing, Joe Freeman's fun-spirited tale couples rhyming phrases with vibrant illustrations to convey the best of yule tide spirit!

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Harry the Unwanted Reindeer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

