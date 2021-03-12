MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Voyage of Monica Bell": the riveting and heart-warming tale of one woman's triumph over lifelong adversity. "The Voyage of Monica Bell" is the creation of published author, John Billecci, the author of "The Redemption of John T."
Billecci writes: "This is the true biography of Monica Bell, written in the fashion of a novel, but the facts are just as she told it to me down in Mexico in the days before she sailed out into the Pacific Ocean and disappeared into eternity. Monica also let me read her personal diary, which she had begun when she first bought her sailboat in La Paz, Baja California, Mexico, and embarked on her voyage of personal discovery by doing a solo circumnavigation of the world. I hope that after reading my telling of her story, you will find that your heart is filled with some of the essential truths of her life so that she will live on in the spirit she strived so hard to create."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Billecci's new book is a spellbinding biography that recounts the alternately heart-wrenching and hear-warming experiences of a woman who survived childhood abuse, hard work as a dancer and waitress, and two marriages that ended tragically before setting off around the world in a sailboat on a voyage of self-discovery.
Monica's story is one that is as inspiring as it is a heartening confirmation of all that matters in life, revealing that the key to overcoming life's countless trials and tribulations is unwavering faith, unconditional self-love, and an unerring resolve to use the hardships and woes encountered along the way as a source of strength to fuel the onward journey.
View a synopsis of "The Voyage of Monica Bell" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Voyage of Monica Bell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Voyage of Monica Bell", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing