MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John Cassese, the Dance Doctor": a lighthearted memoir in dialogue replete with photos and memorabilia from Hollywood legends, musical icons, and his own extended family. "John Cassese, the Dance Doctor" is the creation of published author John Cassese, a native New Yorker who began taking dance lessons at the age of ten and went on to become a professional ballroom dancer. He sang and danced in off-Broadway productions, and performed as a nightclub singer with his own eponymous band before launching a career as a dance instructor. He taught soon-to-be brides and grooms to Hollywood celebrities preparing for a big role.
John Cassese, "The Dance Doctor" was a professional dancer and singer who started in New York and then moved to Los Angeles. He owned and operated studios in Santa Monica and taught many actors, stars, and people from all walks of life how to dance. He also worked in film, TV and live performances!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Cassese's new book is a personal glimpse into the family life and career of a nationally renowned dance instructor.
"If you can walk, you can dance." That's long been dance expert, John Cassese's motto. The Santa Monica, California based dance instructor/choreographer, known as The Dance Doctor, believes everyone has the ability to dance, and he and his team can lead the way.
With a true appreciation for the arts, Cassese's talents were diverse and varied. Not only is he a nationally recognized dance instructor who has trained such celebrities as Adam Sandler, U2's The Edge, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sir Ben Kingsley, he is an accomplished singer and entertainer. Involved in several facets of the arts including singing, entertaining, choreographing for film, stage, television, video and private parties, as well as producing and performing dance demonstrations, Cassese was a modern-day renaissance man.
View a synopsis of "John Cassese, the Dance Doctor" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "John Cassese, the Dance Doctor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "John Cassese, the Dance Doctor", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing