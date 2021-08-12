MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fearless Faith and the Atomic Power of Faith and Love": a devotional and meditative collection of Scripture quotes and original text designed to unite God's people. "Fearless Faith and the Atomic Power of Faith and Love" is the creation of published author, John Hoffman, a devoted husband and father to two kids, who accepted God at a young age and has learned a lot about God growing up. John is very thankful that God found him worthy to be used, and he prays that this book teaches all readers to love another and bring unity among God's people.
Author John Hoffman writes, "This book is anointed as the master key to the world's problems and the super natural cure to all sickness and disease. When the angels got the revelation of the love that God has for us, they had to ask the questions, 'God, what is man that you be so mindful of him?' God said we don't have to come to him hesitating or fearful, but we can come boldly to the throne of grace, most especially for mercy and grace that we will need in trying times. When we refuse to come boldly before the throne, we deprive ourselves of our own needs. We deny ourselves the joy of coming to our own Father who loves us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Hoffman's new book is split into two parts: "Fearless Faith" and "The Atomic Power of Faith and Love." Each part focuses on separate aspects on the power of faith in daily life. Together, the two parts create a well-rounded view of faith and how to grow closer to God.
View a synopsis of "Fearless Faith and the Atomic Power of Faith and Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Fearless Faith and the Atomic Power of Faith and Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fearless Faith and the Atomic Power of Faith and Love", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing