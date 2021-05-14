MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alberto Otter Teaches School": a charming, illustrated work from published author, John Woody.

The author shares, "Alberto Otter became very concerned about the lack of achievement in his public school biology class. So with the help of some of his friends, discipline was instilled, and achievement began to rise."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Woody's new book will have readers laughing as they learn that Alberto Otter is not giving out your regular detention.

Pairing a whimsical illustration style with an amusing tale, this title is certain to entertain readers of any age.

View a synopsis of "Alberto Otter Teaches School" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Alberto Otter Teaches School" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Alberto Otter Teaches School", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.