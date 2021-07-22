MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unique Words of the King James Bible": an eye-opening and enthralling study that explores how certain terminology arrived in the pages of the King James Bible and the life these words and terms have led in the world of English speakers ever since. "Unique Words of the King James Bible" is the creation of published author, Jonathan Wheatley, who holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Open Bible College in Millbrook, Alabama, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee, and a doctorate in theology from Open Bible College International. Jonathan currently serves as associate pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Etowah, Tennessee.
Wheatley writes: "This book is the result of several years of study of the Apostle Paul's ministry in the Acts of the Apostles, his epistles to the local churches of Asia Minor, Rome, individuals (Timothy, Titus, and Philemon) indeed to the Body of Christ as a whole. Unique Words of the King James Bible examines 199 words chosen by the KJB translators that quite often differentiate the ministry of Paul, the principal doctrines of access to God, adoption, dispensation, justification by faith, immortality, etc."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Wheatley's new book is an incredibly well-researched and authoritative reference book for biblical scholars that delves into the nuances and implications of different translations of the ministry of Paul.
Wheatley's book reveals the Biblical origin of many words used in everyday parlance in the modern world, examines the etymology of others derived from The Textus Receptus, and highlights the debt owed by the English language as a whole—to both the translators of the King James Bible and previous versions of the Bible—for certain words theretofore not in common, everyday usage. Most importantly, however, the book identifies how varying interpretations of scriptural terms or concepts might alter readers' understanding of key biblical teachings and ideas, thereby casting them in an entirely new, and potentially transformative, light.
