MEADVILLE, Pa., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maluco ha muerto": an invigorating tale. "Maluco ha muerto" is a true based story written by the accomplished writer Jorge Becerra who has already published more than sixty books. Jorge Becerra is a passionate author who holds a doctorate in language and literature.
Becerra writes, "You must believe me when I tell you that the letters written in this book will jump off the pages to dig into your heart and change your life."
To the depths of the maximum security prison in southern Brazil, the central figure in the book, Jorge, also known as Maluco, reached. Maluco was a name that defined him very precisely, because his history showed him that way, as a true madman, deranged, maluco.
Since he was infamously abandoned by his family, and apparently without a living father or mother, he learned to survive by making his way through the hidden corners of a society surrendered to drugs and violence.
Aboard his 1982 Honda 750 Custom motorcycle, he fled from all the threats in his life, from the gangs of his enemies, from the Police and from God. Of course, he could never say no to a new challenge. Perhaps for that reason he was sinking further into that world of darkness, and perhaps for that very reason, a brief light could be lit on his way.
Can someone so elusive escape God?
The story told in this novel walks between the natural world and the supernatural responses that impact hearts until they transform them so that they can see what life is like through the eyes of God.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jorge Becerra's new book is a powerful addition to the authors list of published works.
From being abandoned as a child to the ultimate forgiveness of God, readers will be engrossed in the world of Maluco.
View a synopsis of "Maluco ha muerto" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Maluco ha muerto" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Maluco ha muerto", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing