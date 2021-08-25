FREELAND, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Barna, who has won three national gold medals in the creative writing divisions of the Veteran's Administration Creative Arts Contest, has completed his new book "God Makes Angels and Navy Corpsmen: A Korean War Veteran's Memories of the War and Life": a gripping and potent memoir that provides a vivid perspective of firsthand experiences of the war. Joe's combat time in Korea included some of the most terrible fighting that the Marines endured including the mountain battles at Bunker Hill, Old Baldy, Siberia, Vegas, and Reno.
Author Joseph Barna introduces his work, writing, "I would like to share a story about a Navy corpsman. A man who saved my life on top of a mountain in Korea. He gave me sixty-six more years of life. His name was John 'Jackie' Kilmer. He was just a boy from Michigan who loved Marines and wanted to save as many as he could. His face is forever cemented in my mind and my heart. Jackie was tall, maybe six feet two inches, and very thin. He had a high squeaky voice, like the Wally Cox TV character Mr. Peepers. In those few quiet times between battles, I shared a bunker with Jackie, and we became good friends."
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Barna's powerful work shares the author's journey as he served with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Regiment, 1st Battalion, Baker Company, Antiassault Platoon. From growing up in a small Pennsylvania town, through Marine Corps boot camp and training, and finally, remembering and coping with buried memories decades later, Korean War combat veteran Joseph Barna recounts his life events.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "God Makes Angels and Navy Corpsmen: A Korean War Veteran's Memories of the War and Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
