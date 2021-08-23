FRIEDENS, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph E. Olsavsky, a married father of three presently residing in the scenic Laurel Highlands in southwestern Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "The Adventures of Cadet Cody": an entertaining reflection on an unforgettable year.
The author shares, "A warm, sunny, beautiful Sunday, July 2, 2017, morning departure from our home and loving dog, Cody, and the scenic hills of southwestern Pennsylvania in Somerset County placed us on a collision course with the imminent sixty-second farewell on Reception Day, July 3, 2017, at West Point for our Class of 2021 son—Nate. 'The Adventures of Cadet Cody' story comes to life in the summer weeks of July and August 2017 during the exchange of letters to our soon-to-be Plebe. Heartfelt and separated by time and distance, we revert to the antiquated pastime of writing letters, pen and paper in hand. Our imagination, Cody's antics, our family experiences, and activities come to life in a cartoon, storylike fashion."
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph E. Olsavsky's's engrossing book is a heartwarming reflection on an eventful year made that was greatly enhanced by the addition of a new, four-legged family member.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Adventures of Cadet Cody" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
