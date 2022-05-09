Recent release "Look Up, Look Down" from Page Publishing author Judy Montague is a captivating children's book that invites young readers and listeners to join the amazing journey of one small seed that lands on barren earth with the dream of a garden to grow and bloom.
AMHERST, N.Y., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judy Montague, a freelance illustrator, has completed her new book "Look Up, Look Down": a delightful children's story about a group of seeds who arrive on barren earth and work together to make a garden bloom and thrive.
As a young child, Judy Montague had already found what would become her life's work: creating unique and often whimsical works of art and eventually writing stories to augment her individual style of art. When she discovered the magic of early animation, it became another dimension of her creativity. For several years, she learned and worked, combining art, writing, and animation. Later, she became an art director for public television. Presently, as a freelance illustrator, she continues to produce a variety of projects that reflect her style of art and storytelling.
In addition to her beautiful illustrations, author Judy Montague paints vivid pictures with her detailed descriptions, writing, "The earthworms were also alarmed and distressed. Their appearance had contributed to helping create a garden of differences, a garden with a variety of colors, fragrances full of sweetness, and a touch of spice in the air. Had it all been forgotten, or worse, lost, with the arrival of the dark cloud? The idea had been that they would all be in a garden of delights that would proudly celebrate differences in harmony!"
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Montague's heartwarming tale shares how the original seed comes up with a successful solution to rid the garden of an evil cloud. The seed also reminds all the members of the garden how wonderful their garden had been and would be again.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Look Up, Look Down" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
