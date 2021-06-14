MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Someone I Love Has Gone to Heaven: A Sweet Object Lesson": a poignant children's tale of the loss of a loved one. "Someone I Love Has Gone to Heaven: A Sweet Object Lesson" is the creation of published author, Karen Carmody, is a loving mother and grandmother who is passionate about educating and working with children.
Carmody shares, "I saw Papa after he died. He looked like he was sleeping. Mommy told me that Papa was in heaven now. I didn't understand because I could still see him lying there."
Confused after the death of his grandfather, his Dad shares how God made the first person out of dirt and with the help of an unlikely object, Mom shows that the part we really love is the part on the inside that we can't see.
Grappling with how to explain to her young daughters the death of a close friend, Karen uses a sweet object lesson to both gently and clearly explain the relationship between the body and the spirit. It has been used time and time again in her family and now this story is available to you.
Death can be a difficult subject to understand, but this story is written in such a beautiful way that even the youngest in the family can gain a better understanding of what happens and why we still see our loved ones even after they have passed. It is Karen's prayer that you can use this story to help the children in your life navigate the difficult questions about death.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Carmody's new book is an emotional tale of losing a loved one.
Pairing a faith-based narrative with lovely illustrations, Carmody hopes to ease the inevitably difficult conversation when the topic of death comes up.
View a synopsis of "Someone I Love Has Gone to Heaven: A Sweet Object Lesson" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Someone I Love Has Gone to Heaven: A Sweet Object Lesson" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Someone I Love Has Gone to Heaven: A Sweet Object Lesson", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
