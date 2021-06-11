MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Unveiling": a potent exploration of faith. "The Unveiling" is the creation of published author, Karrie Stiteler, a devoted wife, loving mother, and passionate creator who is pursuing a degree in journalism.
Stiteler shares, "Today you are invited on a journey of discovery.
You hold the ticket in your hand for entrance into a production unlike any other. It is time, dear one, to seek and discover!
This is a work produced for you to discover the more that your soul thirsts for. You will find treasures of encounter and will experience the hope, peace, and love of God.
Here is a backstage secret! Expectation is a key component. Expect to be delivered, comforted, and healed. This is unlike any other book on your shelf, so expect to come out on the other side of the door transformed!
It is time for The Unveiling. Many blessings, beloved one."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karrie Stiteler's new book is an encouraging and exciting opportunity for building one's faith.
With uniquely crafted scenes and opportunities for prayer, this intriguing story will engage your mind and spirit as you consider your place with Jesus.
View a synopsis of "The Unveiling" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Unveiling" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Unveiling", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
