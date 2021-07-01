MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Now I Have Seen You": a spiritual compilation of living testimonials. "Now I Have Seen You" is the creation of published author Kathi L. Norris, a devoted follower of Christ for over three decades, amongst others.
Norris' journey to composing this work began when her husband passed away at the young age of twenty eight. She explains, "I was a Christian and had searched high and low for two years looking through the scriptures for answers and direction during his illness. There were endless tears and crying out to God.
I remember reading the book of Job and thinking, No one wants to be the person reading this book because you think you relate. At the end of the book, chapter 42, Job says to God, 'I had only heard about you before, but now I have seen you with my own eyes.' I was so impacted! I realized that during the two years that my husband had been ill, I was able to see, with my own eyes, the character of God in a way that I never would have been able to otherwise."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathi L. Norris's new book inspires and reaffirms faith at work in everyday lives.
It wasn't until after her hardship that clarity was bestowed upon her and realization set in that God presented himself to Norris during her time of need. She now knows that when people are suffering, whether from despair, grief, loss, or heartbreak, that they can see and feel God's presence in their lives, for he will reach out to his followers during their darkest hour, so long as they have faith in their hearts.
View a synopsis of "Now I Have Seen You" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Now I Have Seen You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Now I Have Seen You", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing