PHILADELPHIA, Sep. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathia G. Reina Logroño, a physician who emigrated from her native Ecuador to the United States in 2001 and embarked on a rewarding career as a clinical therapist, ultimately specializing in mental health treatment for children and adolescents impacted by trauma, has completed her new book "Dark Side of Me": a child-focused resource inspired by her fifteen years of experience with young patients.
The author shares, "At the beginning, the book was written for therapists who are just starting to learn how to work TF-CBT (Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Treatment), and it was an example for the beginners, showing them the essence of each step. But then I started using it as a tool with kids and adolescents during the sessions and also allowed parents to read it, so they will also have an idea of what is going to be the program that their child is going to confront. For the parents, some of them started sharing about previous traumatic events, expressing their feelings at the session and being able to understand more how their kids were feeling. It was a good connection between parents and children.
I made the decision to title it 'Dark Side of Me' because the dark side of me is the dark part of every human being that they had been experiencing at some stage of their life that they don't want to share or talk about and that marked their decisions and their behavior."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathia G. Reina Logroño's engrossing book is an invaluable resource for parents and caregivers contemplating trauma-focused treatment for young children.
