MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From My Heart to Your Heart": a wise, biblically inspired guide to personal freedom. "From My Heart to Your Heart" is the creation of published author, Kathleen Sargent, the founder and administrator of Prophetic Advancement Ministries and A Refuge in the City.
Sargent writes: "The natural heart is at the center of the circulatory system that pumps blood to your body. It is a muscular organ that needs to remain strong and healthy in order to keep the body in proper working order. This book, From My Heart to Your Heart, is the book that will help keep the emotional part of our heart in good working order. It's simple, clear, and authentic."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Sargent's new book is a highly encouraging, consoling, and inspirational exploration of the means by which the bereft, the heartbroken, the mistreated, the vulnerable, the hurt, and the undervalued alike might attain emotional freedom.
Part memoir and part guide for others who have endured similar struggles, Sargent's book is told with refreshing candor and is best viewed as a tool with which readers might restore hope, renew joy, and find the path towards restoration, hope, and authentic, unhindered living.
