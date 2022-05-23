Recent release "Dance on the Moon" from Page Publishing author Kathryn E. Hart is a charmingly illustrated rhyming tale and the first in her Adventures of Ella series sure to become a favorite for devoted dancers at bedtime and beyond.
COLUMBIA, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathryn E. Hart, a Pennsylvania native with a lifelong passion for reading and writing, has completed her new book "Dance on the Moon": a sweet illustrated work for young readers inspired by her two nieces, Ella and Kyla.
"Dance on the Moon: Ella the Ballerina" is the first book in the series entitled The Adventures of Ella. This book is about a young girl named Ella who loves to dance wherever she is and likes to dress up in different outfits. Ella uses her imagination and pretends she is in faraway places. She even dreams about dancing!
Published by Page Publishing, Kathryn E. Hart's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
