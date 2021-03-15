MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Black Political History": a riveting and authoritative examination of the most significant Black leaders in the history of the United States. "Black Political History" is the creation of published author, Ken Raymond, an independent writer, researcher, and author who lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Raymond writes: "The day I discovered the Frederick Douglass Papers was a very happy day for me. But as I read his letters, I also became a little angry because many of his thoughts and beliefs are not taught in educational institutions. If they were, the public would know that Frederick Douglass was not only a civil rights hero––he was something of a prophet."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Raymond's new book is an entirely original and eye-opening study of the most important Black political figures in US history.
Replete with fresh insights and detailed analyses, Raymond's book is part homage to some of the most unfairly undervalued and under-recognized political figures in American history and an eye-opening expose of those figures' impact in shaping a nation.
