MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When God Got Personal": an enthralling and occasionally mind-blowing memoir about irrefutable instances of divine intervention. "When God Got Personal" is the creation of published author, Kermit Jorgensen, a Korean War veteran who holds a BA in Psychology/Education and taught early teens for nearly thirty years.
Jorgensen writes: "Everyone has those trying experiences where we are challenged as to which way to turn. Do we face the problem with determination and get past it or do we let it leave us damaged souls?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kermit Jorgensen's new book is an exceptionally moving and eye-opening memoir about the many instances of divine intervention to have befallen one man's life.
Spanning over thirty years, the miraculous events that have taken place in Jorgensen's life not only leave readers astounded but also provide hope, instill faith, and call upon them to revisit events in their lives to seek the tell-tale and unmistakable signs of intervention from above.
