MEADVILLE, Pa., July 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ralphie Rhino's Big Game!": a charmingly illustrated children's book inspired by his own struggles with self-doubt as a child, teen, and young adult. "Ralphie Rhino's Big Game!" is the creation of published author Kevin Ujvary, a man of faith who has overcome many challenges after suffering a disfiguring injury at the age of two that left him blind in one eye.
The author writes, "This book has an incredible message that will come to light when you reach the end. It will teach children to not be afraid when it is time to compete or participate not only in team sports or events but also individual goals. Now more than ever, we are judged on our appearance or our abilities, which is often hard on a child that doesn't feel like they quite fit in. So I wrote this book to show children that the one thing that might make them seem like they just don't just might be the one thing that sets them apart and gives them what they need to contribute in this wonderful game of life. God gave me the inspiration for this book about Ralphie, as it is really about all of us trying to find acceptance from those around us. It is my hope that this book gives your child the courage and hope he or she needs to step forward and grab what is theirs. This is the first book that will soon be a series on the life, trials, and times of Ralphie rhino. I truly hope you find it as enjoyable to read as it was for me to write it. Thank you all and may all the glory be to God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Ujvary's new book is a wonderful addition to any children's library.
"My book was inspired by my own struggles with self-doubt as a child, teen, and young adult. I fell on a broken glass baby bottle when I was two years old, leaving me blind in one eye and disfigured in the eyes of most, which made me feel like I was an outcast or not welcomed by most. This had a serious impact on the way I viewed myself and others. I went through most of my life doubting, hating, and judging myself and those around me as a result of this horrible injury. God is the only reason and way I was able to get past my self-doubt and animosity toward others. I can only hope and wish that this book teaches children that the one thing that makes them different is often what sets them apart and makes them so special in our Creator's eyes and that through him all things truly are possible." -Kevin Ujvary
View a synopsis of "Ralphie Rhino's Big Game!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Ralphie Rhino's Big Game!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ralphie Rhino's Big Game!", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing