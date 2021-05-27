MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unrevealed Promise: Devoted Pure Unconditional Love of a Mother, A Semblance of Agape Love of Christ": a gripping narrative of abuse and perseverence. "Unrevealed Promise: Devoted Pure Unconditional Love of a Mother, A Semblance of Agape Love of Christ" is the creation of published author, Kim Philia, a passionate advocate for children and families.
Philia shares, "A desperate loving mom must go into hiding to protect her daughter from a multimillionaire ex-husband and the bought-off legal system. Trying to seek justice, this mom has to defy the law. If she is caught, she will go to prison and her daughter will return to the abuser.
Unrevealed Promise is a true life traumatic story on how a mother sacrificed everything to save her three-year-old daughter from a brutal ex-husband's abuse.
She shares her story of how sacrificial love is shown by how far she would go to save her daughter and God's protection throughout this traumatic suspenseful affair."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Philia's new book is an emotional tale of overcoming abuse and reclaiming one's life.
Philia invites readers to experience one of the darkest moments in a mother's life. Within these pages readers will discover a tale of devotion and persistent, relentless faith.
View a synopsis of "Unrevealed Promise: Devoted Pure Unconditional Love of a Mother, A Semblance of Agape Love of Christ" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Unrevealed Promise: Devoted Pure Unconditional Love of a Mother, A Semblance of Agape Love of Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unrevealed Promise: Devoted Pure Unconditional Love of a Mother, A Semblance of Agape Love of Christ", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
