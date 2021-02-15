MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heart of a Warrior": a powerful, practical, and scripturally inspired guide to becoming a spiritual warrior. "Heart of a Warrior" is the creation of published author, Kim Rice Smith, the author of a successful Facebook blog, popular devotional "The Heart of a Warrior: Faith for the Journey", and two children's books.
Rice Smith Writes: "The Heart of a Warrior: Faith for His Boots on the Ground is a fifty-two-week devotional for the warrior heart in each of us! We are all warriors for the things we value in this life! We fight for our families, our communities, and our faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Rice Smith's new book is a wise and inspirational 52-week devotional that calls upon readers to grow in their own personal faith journey and become terrestrial warrior-envoys for Our Heavenly Father.
Along with space for personal journaling, each weekly entry includes a connecting scriptural reference, relatable and faith-based reflections on life, and a suggestion for an activity to help strengthen the faith of each warrior.
View a synopsis of "Heart of a Warrior" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Heart of a Warrior" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heart of a Warrior", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
