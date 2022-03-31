"Understanding Divine Visitations" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kingsworth Bolade reveals divine healing is available, miracles are real, and divine help is close by. "Understanding Divine Visitations" teaches readers how to form lasting connections with God, so they can enjoy all that He has to offer.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Understanding Divine Visitations": a god-given, God-inspired guide to developing a connection with God. "Understanding Divine Visitations" is the creation of published author, Kingsworth Bolade. Kingsworth is a prophet, chaplain, counselor, broadcast media professional, and prolific writer. He graduated from the Word of Faith Bible Institute and the Universal College of Chaplains Nigeria. He has served as an Associate Pastor, Youth Leader, Youth Pastor, and Missionary. He has also served in other Christian leadership roles throughout Nigeria and the United States.
"This book was born by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit to combat the gross ignorance of the world on divine interventions and encounters with God the Creator of all things. Every Child of God has the divine rights and privileges to enjoy the interventions of God in every situation or circumstance that we go through in life." --Kingsworth Bolade
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kingsworth Bolade's new book "Understanding Divine Visitations" was provided by a divine revelation from God. It was written for the believer in his walk and relationship with God. There should no longer be any confusion nor doubts about the mind of God concerning one's life. Unlike all the deceptions in today's world, God does care and has never left His Children alone. God has not changed in His acts and His ways.
Divine healing is available, miracles are real, and divine help is close by. The faithful ought to, however, be better informed about the virtues that easily attract His presence and turn their situations around for good. That is why it is very important to understand the missing link. Ignorance will always deprive the ignorant, but true understanding will connect everyone to a supernatural life with the Living God.
