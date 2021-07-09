MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gazoontite": a charming story inspired by the special date of her own daughter's birth. "Gazoontite" is the creation of published author Kourtney Muldrow, a registered nurse and married mother of two who grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Have you ever felt that tickle in your nose?
Perhaps it's because I accidentally flew too close.
A little nick from my feather just to remind you that we will always be together.
I might cause a giant "achoo," but I promise to always be with you.
(Whisper: God bless you.)
Forever and always,
Your guardian angel
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kourtney Muldrow's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
View a synopsis of "Gazoontite" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Gazoontite" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gazoontite", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
