MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gazoontite": a charming story inspired by the special date of her own daughter's birth. "Gazoontite" is the creation of published author Kourtney Muldrow, a registered nurse and married mother of two who grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Have you ever felt that tickle in your nose?

Perhaps it's because I accidentally flew too close.

A little nick from my feather just to remind you that we will always be together.

I might cause a giant "achoo," but I promise to always be with you.

(Whisper: God bless you.)

Forever and always,

Your guardian angel

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kourtney Muldrow's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

View a synopsis of "Gazoontite" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Gazoontite" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Gazoontite", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

