MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Loved": a potent discussion of difficult topics for children. "I Am Loved" is the creation of published author, L. Kathleen Cline, a teacher, and active community member in Alabama, who has been married to a retired Navy veteran and physician for thirty-four years.
Cline shares, "Kevin lost his father in an accident and began to question if God really loves him. I Am Loved is an honest conversation between Kevin, Rich, Will, Rock, and the girls about hate, bullying, and doubt. Kevin reveals that he is tired of feeling empty and ashamed. The children tackle some big questions like 'Why am I allowing Satan to encourage me to doubt God's love,' and 'Why am I allowing shamers to speak into my life?' Discover as you read how the children encourage each other with stories of God's love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Kathleen Cline's new book is an impressive tale of faith in the face of loss and doubt.
Writing with an emotional sensitivity to young children's developing emotions, Cline hopes to reach children experiencing uncertainty with their faith and encourage them to seek a closer walk with God.
