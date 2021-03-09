MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No Words to Speak": a heartwarming children's tale about God's guidance in times of grief and mourning. "No Words to Speak" is the creation of published author, L. Kathleen Cline, a teacher at Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville, Alabama, and a teacher and advisory council for Christian Women's Job Corps in Harvest, Alabama. Cline is the author of 'Finding the Way: Proclaiming Jesus As Truth' (2017), 'I Am More' (2019), 'It Is More Than Saying I'm Sorry' (2020).
Cline writes: "How do we prepare children for the inevitability of death? What do we even need to teach them concerning this life event? Rich's little town is devastated by three sudden deaths. As Rich and his friends were struck silent by sadness, Rich knew that his friend Mr. Rock would be able to help them understand what to do next. Read as each little friend questions and processes grief differently.
Discover how the children learn to be in service to those in mourning. Watch how the children's actions influence others to seek God for direction. The most important lesson learned is to live with no regrets by remembering to love and appreciate family and friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Kathleen Cline's new book is a captivating and poignant children's tale that depicts the various ways in which people live with and overcome grief.
Centered around an evergreen and universally applicable theme, this beautifully illustrated and engaging tale is one that is sure to withstand the test of time and become a favorite of many a young reader for years to come.
