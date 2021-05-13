MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith The Baby Seed And The Field Of Dandelions": an inspiring children's tale. "Faith The Baby Seed And The Field Of Dandelions" is the creation of published author, LaTrice V. Harrison, a loving wife, mother, and talented entrepreneur who seeks to serve her community.
Harrison writes, "When Faith, a beautiful sproutling planted personally by God is tested, she is determined to stand her ground against the fierce Dandelion Army. Readers will quickly relate to and fall in love with Faith's passionate and determined spirit as she comes face to face with her enemies while desperately trying to remember God's direction if she ever found herself in trouble. Faith The Baby Seed And The Field Of Dandelions is a reminder to "walk by faith and not by sight" (2 Corinthians 5:7). It's a story of trust, courage, and the importance of never losing sight of God's promises.
Through this delightful tale, readers join Faith on her journey of steadfast belief to almost not believing at all. But in her darkest hour, whispers in the wind remind her that "with God all things are possible" (Matthew 19:26) and reaffirms that she is never alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaTrice V. Harrison's new book is an invigorating call to those who have faced adversity.
Carefully weaving biblical lessons into a modern story, Harrison's tale is certain to engage young readers and encourage them to hold fast to their faith.
View a synopsis of "Faith The Baby Seed And The Field Of Dandelions" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Faith The Baby Seed And The Field Of Dandelions" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Faith The Baby Seed And The Field Of Dandelions", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
