Recent release "The Rainbow Prince" from author Laura Napier and her daughter, Marea Claybourne-Napier, flips the traditional fairytale narrative by having Brown heroes, a good Black sorceress, and a Brown Princess who saves the Rainbow Prince, allowing for the celebration of his multicultural kingdom.
DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura Napier, who writes in many forms, including screenplays, plays, essays, and novels, has completed her new book "The Rainbow Prince": a one-of-a-kind children's story. The work is a collaboration with her daughter, Marea Claybourne-Napier, the illustrator of this charming tale, who also came up with the story with her mom.
The story introduces young readers and listeners to a magical boy who changes colors with his feelings. He is left on the castle steps of a King and Queen. Now the heir to the kingdom, he is put to sleep by an evil white wizard scheming with his dangerous cohort to take over the realm. It is up to the beautiful Brown Princess Marea to save The Rainbow Prince and his multicultural kingdom.
Laura Napier and Marea Claybourne-Napier take readers into the exciting world of their story, beginning, "Once upon a time, in a land that is close by but far from the seeing eye, there lived a king, a queen, and a prince. The prince had been left on the castle doorstep as a baby by his birth mother. Although she loved him, she could not care for him, and so she had found one who could: the queen."
Published by Page Publishing, Laura Napier's enchanting tale takes young readers and listeners on an exciting adventure as the beautiful Brown Princess Marea must save the day.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Rainbow Prince" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
