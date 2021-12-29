ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lee Bible, a graduate of Long Ridge Writing School and Pennsylvania native, has completed his new book "Death Till We Part": a charming story that takes readers on a journey into the mountains where life may be simple, but it's never dull. Retired now, he enjoys taking care of his home, photography, organic gardening, cooking, watching movies, and walking the country roads.
The story begins in spring in the West Virginia Mountains. Phoebe Biebel, a beautiful red-haired lass of sixteen, loves the feel of the plowed earth beneath her bare feet as she brings dinner to her father and the hired hand, tall brown-haired Adam Cooper. She has a strange feeling upon meeting him and asks her mother later about it, who remained silent.
Published by Page Publishing, Bible's engrossing tale follows Phoebe through her simple existence in the mountains and introduces readers to the many colorful characters she spends her time with.
Whenever possible, Phoebe sneaks down to the twisted oak by the stream and reads poetry as she cools her feet, where she meets Adam one Sunday, who is out for a stroll. Over time their love for poetry and each other grows. Adam made Phoebe a promise for Christmas. See what he did to keep it. Adam and Phoebe build a home on North Knob. When Adam is on mail route, how does Phoebe spend her time?
As the story unravels, readers will meet Phoebe's mother, Martha, and her friend Amy, the mountain witch. Frolic with Phoebe and her younger sister Marie, schoolteacher, in Petersburg when Marie comes to visit and is caught in a thunderstorm. Get to know Courageous, the family dog. Readers will also learn the secret that Phoebe fears. Then there's Devil's Curve ...
