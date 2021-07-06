MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Suffering in Silence" tells the story of the author's devastating experience with abuse in her childhood and into her adult life. "Suffering in Silence" is the creation of published author, Lee Munique, who grew up in a small coal-mining town in the southern part of West Virginia.
Author Lee Munique writes, "We, as an intelligent and compassionate nation of people, can stop this epidemic now, if we will just come together and do it. We will, after all, come together as a nation to keep our guns from being taken way, keep our whales from extinction, keep illegal immigrants from crossing our borders, attempt to keep the drug trafficking from worsening, but we can't seem to be able to keep our children safe from harm. This is a growing problem that is not just a matter of actuality or reality but a matter of both, and it is now of epidemic proportions. This, people, is not a matter of fiction—it is a matter of fact!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Munique's new book was written with the intention to let other victims of abuse know that they are not alone. The author's hope is to not only make people aware of what is happening in America but to assure the victims and survivors of abuse that there is a support system out there.
