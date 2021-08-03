MEADVILLE, Pa., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Love Again": an inspiring story of the victories and losses of married life. "To Love Again" is the creation of published author Lilliam Hernandez, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and native Nicaraguan.
Hernandez reflects on her failed first marriage saying, "I sat up in the bed, and between sobs, I told her that Emilio was leaving me! I couldn't begin to imagine what life would be like alone with a two-year-old son. I had no place of my own, and I hadn't worked since I graduated from high school. I asked myself over and
over, What happened? What did I do or not do? How long had this been going on?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lilliam Hernandez' new book details the anguish of an unsuccessful marriage followed by providing bright hope for the future.
After picking herself up, reminding herself she had to live for her son, Hernandez built a sturdy life for them. She found hope when she was hopeless, light in her darkness, and persevered, loving once again. This personal work is meant to inspire and show camaraderie for those who suffered the same fate, and that victory can be achieved once again through faith.
View a synopsis of "To Love Again" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "To Love Again" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "To Love Again", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing