MEADVILLE, Pa., July 07, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of The Bee Attitudes from A to Z": a heartwarming children's story about twenty-six bees who have been carefully selected by beekeeper Bentley Bennigan because of their great attitudes. "The Adventures of The Bee Attitudes from A to Z" is the creation of published author, Linda B. Davis, who is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and has sold real estate there since 1984.
Author Linda B. Davis loves the Lord and is dedicated to serving Him and others. This is her debut children's book, and it was inspired by her family and friends.
Author Linda B. Davis writes, "Anna Lee is the youngest bee and is always agreeable to doing what is right. She tries to help others see that getting 'your way' is not always the right way. Anna Lee has blonde hair and loves to wear a big blue bow to match her blue eyes and cute little freckles. She is just learning to gather nectar to make honey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda B. Davis's new book follows the bees as they go through their days, busy using their gifts to prosper their hive but also working hard to pollinate their beautiful surroundings. As they encounter creatures who struggle with certain issues, the bees try to help the creatures learn better ways to do things.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of The Bee Attitudes from A to Z" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"The Adventures of The Bee Attitudes from A to Z" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of The Bee Attitudes from A to Z", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing